On Friday, Nov. 13, Marion Ottes, 91, passed away surrounded by family in Soulsbyville.

Born in Brooklyn, New York City, on July 11, 1929, she grew up in Manhattan and enjoyed relaying stories of playing in Central Park and visiting Central Park Zoo. She attended Julia Richmond High School, Class of 1947, and married just a year later at 18 in 1948 to Herbert L. Ottes who preceded her in death. After moving around to many different East Coast states, Marion and her family settled in Andover, Massachusetts. In each new town she was always thankful for all the lovely people she met there. These friendships would last a lifetime.

In Andover, Marion found work as office manager for Germanium Power Devices, a position she would hold for 22 years until her retirement. Once retired, she decided to further her education and attended Northern Essex Community College, taking courses in history, a subject she often found herself drawn to.

Raised Lutheran, Marion enjoyed telling stories of her time working as a camp switchboard operator at LutherLand, Pennsylvania (yes, it is a real place), and at Camp Redwing in the Adirondacks. She loved charity work and Bible study with her friends. She belonged to the Women of ELCA and remained active in her faith until her passing.

Marion was known affectionately for her wit and unmistakable New York accent. She wore many hats as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, friend and, most importantly to her, a grandma. Here is a very short version of a very long list of those who loved her: Elizabeth and John Ferrari, Peter Ottes and Donna Childs, Barbara and Ron Quintana; grandchildren Jenny Ottes-Donath and Christian Bojesson, Allison Ferrari, Gabe and Effie Quintana, Moriah and Mark Barboza, Bethany Quintana and Lenny Vasquez, and Emily Quintana; and great-grandchildren, Mia Barboza, and Alex and Katerina Quintana. Special thanks and love to long time family friend Todd Lander for his care and support for Marion in the last weeks of her life.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be held at a later, safer time. Donations can be made to Marion's church home: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 280, Mi-Wuk Village, CA 95346-0280



