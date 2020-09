Marjorie (Cramer) Sweet was born in Bakersfield, California, on Oct. 9, 1936. She passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, at her home in Sonora after a long illness. She had lived in Sonora for 56 years and was self-employed at various businesses during those years.

Margie is survived by her Husband of 66 years, Louis R. Sweet Sr; son Louis Randall Sweet Jr.; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Hoch; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and five siblings.

Private family graveside services will be in Mountain Shadow Cemetery.



