Marjorie (Marge) Jane Rickman passed away at age 91 on Sept. 13, 2020, from lung cancer at the Adventist Health Sonora.

Born Feb. 11, 1929, to Clarence and Jane (Henderson) Lind, Marjorie lived with brothers Vernon, Arthur and Clarence Robert (Bob) on their Nisswa, Minnesota, farm where she developed a love for music.

The family moved to San Francisco in 1945 for Clarence to work in a WWII shipyard.

Marjorie met Royce Rickman, son of Harry and Rena (Metzinger) Rickman, of Missouri, at Hunter's Point Community Church, where she played piano. Royce was stationed at the Alameda Naval Base. They were married in 1948.

Royce's job with United Airlines moved them to Illinois in 1952 where three children - Gary, Marilyn, and Karen - were born.

In 1960, Royce's job brought the family to Los Gatos, California. Marjorie helped him with Christian Service Brigade, a church-based boys club. She also worked at Christian Nationals Evangelism Commission.

In 1970, they purchased property near Columbia, California, where they built and ran the Flying R Ranch horse boarding and training facility while Royce continued flying for United Airlines.

Marjorie loved reading, especially her Bible. A woman of strong faith, she shared God's love through playing piano and organ and in handbell choirs at Sierra Bible Church and Church of the 49er's.

In her early years, Marjorie played the organ at Menlo Park VA Hospital, and, in later years, piano at Avalon Care Center, Sonora. She loved people, coming alive whenever she could brighten someone's day.

Marjorie was a master at devising fun. She used her considerable writing skills, storytelling talents and poetic creativity to create laughter and celebrate people's lives.

She loved animals and cherished the rural lifestyle she and Royce lived in Los Gatos and at the Sonora ranch - abundant with wildlife.

Marjorie is survived by her brother, Arthur (Pauline) Lind; children, Gary (Sue) Rickman, Marilyn Rickman, and Karen Rickman; granddaughters Deborah Rickman and Stephanie (Daniel) Cary; great-grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Cary; and close family friend, James deGlopper III.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jane Lind; husband Royce Rickman; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon (Virginia) Lind, and Bob (Ellen) Lind.

A celebration of life is planned at the Church of the 49er's in Columbia at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Reception following.

Memorial donations to the Church of the 49ers Sanctuary Fund (209-532-2441)





