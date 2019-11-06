|
|
Marjorie May Mowers, age 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family members. She was born on Aug. 2, 1926 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Joseph and Mary Souza. She and her husband, Raymond A. Mowers, who preceded her in death in 1999, fell in love at first sight in St. Helena and were married two months later on Oct. 17, 1945. They shared a joyous life together for 54 years, raising their family in the Bay Area.
"Marge," as she preferred to be called, was multi-talented, a gifted painter, seamstress, and piano player in her younger years. As her family grew over the next several years, she worked in the title business for 22 years at San Mateo County Title Company, where she met many special lifelong friends, and 33 years at Yosemite Title Company in Twain Harte and Sonora.
Marge was a fabulous cook and enjoyed the presence of family and friends at her table on numerous occasions. Especially loved was her authentic Sopa de Mostarda Verde, Portugese Mustard Green Soup. Homemade chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cookies, cakes, and many crockpot meals were staples of her kitchen, and she shared them with neighbors, family, and fellow co-workers at Yosemite Title Company.
Marge is survived by her three daughters, Mary Christine Montrose, Pamela Ann Pinkston, and Laura Jean Michaels Gamble; two sons-in-law, James Raymond Pinkston, and Barry Irvin Gamble; daughters-in-law Saige Michaels, and Cristina Montrose; grandchildren Steve Montrose and Matthew Michaels; three great-grandchildren, Makayla Gwen Michaels, Jaxon Raymond Montrose, and Isaac James Montrose.
Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019