Marjorie Rae (Sloniker) Taylor passed away, at the age of 86, while surrounded by family in Ceres on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Margie leaves behind a family who truly loves her.
Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel is handling arrangements. A viewing will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 with the funeral service at noon at Franklin & Downs, 2561 5th St., Ceres.
There will be a precession to Carter's Cemetery, 19042 Cemetery Lane, Tuolumne, where Margie will be laid to rest. A celebration of Margie's life with a reception at The Feather House in Tuolumne will immediately follow the graveside service.
For full obituary, please visit Marjorie's tribute page at https://www.fhwebhosting.com/cxg/notices/Marjorie-Taylor
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020