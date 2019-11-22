|
|
Longtime Jamestown resident Martha Ellen Brune passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, at her daughter's home in Galt. She was 85.
Martha was a lovely woman who collected friends everywhere. She was married at the age of 16 to Ted Brune and birthed three children. When she was only 20, her daughter suddenly died at age 2 months. Though deeply grieved, she raised her two remaining children with much love and support.
Martha worked many jobs in her lifetime from waitress to secretary, but found the most joy as a clerk and ultimately postmaster at the Post Office. Following a terrible motorcycle accident in 1999, Martha retired. Martha's spirit was too lively to rest, so she returned to the workforce as a census taker and a paymaster at Chicken Ranch Casino. At the age of 80, she chose to retire officially to spend more time with those she loved dearly, her close friends and family.
Martha could do anything and do it well. She loved swimming, boating, and riding motorcycles with her beloved husband. She loved bingo, gambling, bunko, and any card game. Above all, she loved being with friends and family for any kind of celebration. She cherished both her brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She visited them often and was rarely seen without them.
Martha enjoyed life to the fullest by collecting many friends from all walks of life. She was an excellent mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Peggy LeClert (husband Dennis); grandchildren, Michael Olivieri (wife Michaela), Anthony (Ollie) Olivieri (wife Kristin), Joseph Brune (wife Erin), and Patty Luoto (husband Jeremy); step-grandchild Bryan LeClert (wife Kirstie); great-grandchildren Tori Olivieri, Taylor Olivieri and Jackson Brune, and stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rogers and Zeke Rogers; siblings Patty Riddell (husband Bill) and James Coon (wife Kathy); and sidekick Ruger. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Theodore Brune, daughter Sandra Jean Brune, son James William (Bill) Brune, brother James Emery Lane and sister Lorena Coon.
To honor Martha and celebrate her memory, there will be a celebration of life at Sonora Elks Lodge at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. In lieu of flowers, Martha requested donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019