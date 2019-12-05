|
|
Marv passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2019 with his wife, Laurie, at his side. Afflicted by diabetes, Marv fought the many ravages of his disease for over 30 years with a positive attitude despite the resulting and ever-increasing limitations to his lifestyle.
Marv grew up in Sunnyvale and graduated from Sunnyvale High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War as a helicopter crew chief. Upon his return to Sunnyvale, he began his 30-plus-year career as an auto mechanic and service advisor. During these years, Marv was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, and snow skiing. In 2000, Marv and Laurie moved permanently to their home on Lake Tulloch in Copperopolis. This is where Marv would begin to live his dream.
Marv was an avid fly fisherman and seized the opportunity to become owner of the Mother Lode Fly Shop in Sonora. He ran the shop with pride and a goal to share his love of the sport with as many as possible. He became an instructor and guide – a mentor to many and a beloved friend to all in the fly-fishing community and beyond. Although his health forced him to discontinue the business, he always appreciated how fortunate he was to have lived his dream.
Marv was devoted to his loving wife of nearly 26 years, Laurie. He was a caring stepfather to Mike, Sara and Allison and loving "Coppa" to grandchildren, Devin, Delayna, Damon and Avery. He is survived by all of them along with his brother, Mike of Henderson, Nevada, his wife, Cindy as well as their son, Troy, and his family.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Obed (Mitch) and Elaine Mitchum, his Aunt Babe, Uncle Louie, Uncle Goldie, brother-in-law, Mark, and many other cherished relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marv's life at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, 2020, at the Black Oak Resort Hotel, 19400 Tuolumne Rd N, Tuolumne, CA 95379.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019