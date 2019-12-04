|
|
Mary Edna Rector was born to father, James Rodinsky and mother, Nell Chadwell on May 22, 1925, in Los Angeles. She passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at Sonora Regional Medical Center in Sonora of cardiac arrest.
When Mary was 5 her family moved from Los Angeles to Tennessee, which she considered her home. Her family moved back to Los Angeles where she attended high school
Mary married her husband, Lester, the love of her life, in 1942. She met him picking crops in Northern California. After marriage they lived for a time in Stockton.
Later the couple moved to Melones and then to White Pines.
Mary enjoyed raising her three sons, cooking, camping, fishing and exploring ghost towns. She loved animals, children and Calaveras County.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Lester, brothers James, Floyd, and Chuck, son John, and granddaughter Jeanette.
Survivors include sister Shirley, sons Ron and Don, granddaughters Christie and Nickie and grandson Ethan and three great granddaughters.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019