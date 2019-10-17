|
Mary E. Lillie, 64, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at her home.
Mary was born in Santa Clara and received her education at Menlo Atherton Middle school, until 1970 and then moved to Sonora and attended Sonora High School where she graduated in 1973.
Mary was united in marriage to James R. Lillie on Aug. 28, 1976, in Columbia. They resided in the community of Sonora.
Mary was the chief at Pine Alley Saw Shop (the woman who knows what is going on), an L.V.N. at Tuolumne General Hospital, and owner of Pine Alley Saw Shop.
Mary's special interests included; painting, painting and more painting. Quilting and Judging Motherlode Parade. She was very religious.
Mary was a member of Oak Valley Art Society, Valley Art Association, Western team (Teachers of art materials), Fivefold Fellowship, Sonora, CA, Eureka Eng. Comp. 1. Widder of E.C.V.
Mary is preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry & Mary Novick; her parents, Alexander & Sophia Linnik; sister, Sonia Hamilton; granddaughter, Subrina Thomas.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jim Lillie; brother, John Linnik II (Diane); her children, Elizabeth and Terry Owsley, Jason Thomas and Lauri Bladh, Benjamin Lillie & Jennett Bluckley; grandchildren, Will Thomas, Kenny Lillie, Damion Lillie, Natayia Lillie, Sydney Owsley and her great-grandchild, Eleanor Thomas.
Also surviving are her nephews, Matt Linnik, Bryan Henderson, Steven Kram, John Linnik III; her nieces, Sasha Linnik of Reno, NV. And too many great nieces and nephews to mention.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370
Arrangements entrusted to Heuton Memorial Chapel.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019