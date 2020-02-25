|
|
Mary H. Ewing, a Sonora resident, died peacefully at her home Jan. 22, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Mary was born in San Francisco, and worked in retail most of her life, starting at H. Liebes from 1948-1954. She and her late husband, George L.Ewing, moved to Belmont in 1967 where she went to work for Levy Bros. department store for 17 years and went on to The Emporium Capwell department store.
In 1988 Mary and George moved to the foothills, first eight years in Columbia, then moved to Phoenix Lake Estates in Sonora in 1996. Mary also worked for many years at Bertelli Drugs, downtown Sonora.
Mary was an active tennis player for many years and enjoyed watching tennis up to her last days.
She is survived by her two sons Michael G. Ewing and Gary M.Ewing and his wife, Vivi; granddaughter Heidi A. Ewing; great-grandsons Nikolas & Leo; a sister Annie Petersen of Carson City;, her cousin Carmen Dequara; several nephews and nieces and her very good friend Veryl Mace.
At her request, no services will be held.
She will be dearly missed.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020