|
|
Mary Jane McMahon, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 6, 2020 in Roseville at Roseberry, an assisted living facility. She was born Aug. 12, 1923 in Sonora and graduated from Sonora High School in 1941. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Francis McMahon of Sonora. She is survived by her sons Brian (Loreen) McMahon of El Dorado Hills, and Douglas (Motoko) McMahon of Carmel. Mary Jane has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
MaryJane was a lifelong resident of Tuolumne County and was a long time member and past president of the Soroptimist Club of Sonora. She was also an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Club, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and was a museum docent in Tuolumne City. Mary Jane spent most of her professional career with the Tuolumne County Department of Education.
Mary Jane will be buried next to her husband Francis with a private graveside ceremony in the McMahon Family Plot at Mt. View Catholic Cemetery, Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020