Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Eyth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Eyth Obituary
We lost our dear sweet loving mother, Mary Jo Eyth, on Dec. 22, 2019 at the age of 99 in Oakdale, where she resided.
She was born Mary Jo Cox on Jan. 10, 1920 in Durant, Oklahoma. She moved to San Jose, where she met her husband, Gale L. Eyth. They married on Aug. 19, 1939, and were married for 27 years until his death. During WWII her husband received a commission in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois where they lived for four years and had their first child. They returned to San Jose where their second child was born and they raised their family.
Mary Jo relocated to Sonora where she opened a sandwich shop. Later she moved to Oakdale, where she had a deli in the House of Liquor and was known for her Great Egg Salad Sandwiches. She was loved by many. We are so blessed to have had her for so many years.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Mary (Bunkie) Farrell and son-in-law Peter J. Farrell Jr., daughter Linda (Cookie) Sanz and son-in-law Ben Sanz, grandsons Peter J. Farrell III and Scott Gray, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Gale L. Eyth, granddaughter Melissa Farrell, sister Pauline De Fratus, and her brothers Carl and Edward Cox.
Interment will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -