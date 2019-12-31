|
We lost our dear sweet loving mother, Mary Jo Eyth, on Dec. 22, 2019 at the age of 99 in Oakdale, where she resided.
She was born Mary Jo Cox on Jan. 10, 1920 in Durant, Oklahoma. She moved to San Jose, where she met her husband, Gale L. Eyth. They married on Aug. 19, 1939, and were married for 27 years until his death. During WWII her husband received a commission in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois where they lived for four years and had their first child. They returned to San Jose where their second child was born and they raised their family.
Mary Jo relocated to Sonora where she opened a sandwich shop. Later she moved to Oakdale, where she had a deli in the House of Liquor and was known for her Great Egg Salad Sandwiches. She was loved by many. We are so blessed to have had her for so many years.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Mary (Bunkie) Farrell and son-in-law Peter J. Farrell Jr., daughter Linda (Cookie) Sanz and son-in-law Ben Sanz, grandsons Peter J. Farrell III and Scott Gray, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Gale L. Eyth, granddaughter Melissa Farrell, sister Pauline De Fratus, and her brothers Carl and Edward Cox.
Interment will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020