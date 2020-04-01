|
|
Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Mary Jo Brereton, 91, of Sonora, peacefully left this earth to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Born on March 26,1928, to James H. Wilson and Helen Theresa (Conway) Wilson, in Palo Alto. Mary Jo grew up in Burlingame and Carmel. She spent many summers in Carmel with her grandfather and grandmother Wilson. She lived with her aunt and uncle, Grace and Jim Thorburn in Stent during her last three years of high school, graduating from Sonora High School in 1947.
Mary Jo married Jack Kelley on July 24,1950 and they raised three girls, Lou Ellen (Kelley) Slaughter, Tresea Kelley and Ruth (Kelley) Howard.
Mary Jo worked in various jobs throughout her life, waitressing at the old Sullivan Creek Restaurant in Sonora, as well as, for the local telephone company. She worked for over 30+ years in Chicago for the Conrad Hilton Hotel, later known as Chicago Hilton and Towers after a massive renovation in 1984-1985. She started in the mail room and worked her way up the ladder to be the director of tours and sales. She traveled the world for the hotel and especially enjoyed Spain.
Mary Jo moved back to Sonora in 1991 when she retired from Hilton to be close to her family. She loved her community and became involved in many different organizations; including Omega Nu which she joined in 1996 and was rewarded life membership in 2006. She was so passionate about the Mission of Omega Nu and the Sisterhood. Mary Jo was the chairwoman of the very successful Upscale Omega Nu Rummage Sale that became known around Central California. She was also very involved with SRT and was a board member. She was a supporter of the Adventist Hospital Cancer Center, the Humane Society and various other charities. Mary Jo strongly believed in giving back to the community you live in.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Lou Ellen Slaughter (Buddy) Burley, Idaho, Teresa Kelley (Jerry) Ardmore, Oklahoma, Ruth Howard (Gerald) Sonora; her grandchildren Robert Slaughter Burley, Idaho, Sheli Cool, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Gary Howard (Nora) Elk Grove; her great-grandchildren Elizabeth Rohr, Kiara Nephew, Bobbie Bean, Brayden Slaughter, David and Andrew Howard and her five great-great grandchildren and several cousins.
Mary Jo has also left behind many dear and adored friends, including Renne and Bill Buie of St. Louis, Shari and Rob Lyons, Jim and Nancy Mosson, Michele and Bob Hofmann and Lori and Steve Boyack all of Sonora.
Mary Jo loved a good party, so we will be having a celebration of life per her request, later this summer when it is safe for all to attend.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020