Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bowne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Bowne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Bowne Obituary
On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Mary Lee Bowne passed away at the age of 91. Mary Lee was born on Aug. 3, 1928 in New Orleans,, to John and Ann StAmant, the youngest of seven children. She married George Bowne on Feb. 17, 1951, in Yuma, Arizona. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her six siblings: Joseph (Mack), Russell, Morris, Myrtle, Mattie, and Una Mae, her husband George, daughter Launey Bishop, son Vincent Bowne and granddaughter Jennifer Bowne.
She is survived by son Steven and daughter-in-law Sharon Bowne of Santa Rosa, daughter Madelyn Marie of Mission Viejo, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Mary Lee moved to Sonora in 1982 from Mission Viejo. She retired from the Bank of America in 1986 after 18 years, working both in Sonora and Disneyland. Mary Lee had a passion for knitting, painting and casinos. Black Oak Casino should display a plaque in her honor. She was fortunate to have friends like Beverly Wheelock, Lois Grimm and other caregivers who supported and cared for her. Service and burial will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon along with her husband in December.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -