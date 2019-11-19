|
On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Mary Lee Bowne passed away at the age of 91. Mary Lee was born on Aug. 3, 1928 in New Orleans,, to John and Ann StAmant, the youngest of seven children. She married George Bowne on Feb. 17, 1951, in Yuma, Arizona. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her six siblings: Joseph (Mack), Russell, Morris, Myrtle, Mattie, and Una Mae, her husband George, daughter Launey Bishop, son Vincent Bowne and granddaughter Jennifer Bowne.
She is survived by son Steven and daughter-in-law Sharon Bowne of Santa Rosa, daughter Madelyn Marie of Mission Viejo, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Mary Lee moved to Sonora in 1982 from Mission Viejo. She retired from the Bank of America in 1986 after 18 years, working both in Sonora and Disneyland. Mary Lee had a passion for knitting, painting and casinos. Black Oak Casino should display a plaque in her honor. She was fortunate to have friends like Beverly Wheelock, Lois Grimm and other caregivers who supported and cared for her. Service and burial will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon along with her husband in December.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019