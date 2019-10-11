|
Mary MacKenzie Sinclair Suess leaves her parents, Ray and Stephanie Suess, brothers TR, Mike and Adam, sisters-in-law Roselyn, Mackenzie and Jodie, nieces Samantha, McKinley, Maddyn and Maylone, and nephew Colby, and her uncles, aunts and cousins in San Jose and Capitola. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ray and Laila Suess of Sonora and Bill and Kay Whitehead of Manhattan Beach.
We are forever grateful for the time we had with Mary. Throughout her life, Mary led with her heart, exuded confidence and kindness, and was a joy to be around – always determined to blaze her own trail and to be true to herself. We will always think of her as both an old soul who cared deeply about all around her and a wild, adventurous spirit.
Within her 22 years, what a life she lived. She started friendships at Sonora Parent Nursery School and continued on to Sonora Elementary. She performed in the Tuolumne County Dancing with the Stars, was in 4-H, portrayed Milky White "Into the Woods" and was active in Rotary Club's Interact, where she embraced the "service above self" motto. And then there was her love of animals, especially her horses.
At age 5, she rode her first horse, Burgundy, in the Mother Lode Roundup Parade. That became an annual event for her and her mom. She loved spending time riding at the ranch, gymkhanas and running sponsor flags at the Salinas Rodeo. Her love of horses and a "Best Dressed" buckle given to her in second grade led her to compete for the Mother Lode Roundup Queen title, which she was so proud to win in 2017 with her equine partner Tessa. It's an honor Mary never took lightly; she loved performing the traditional queen salute for crowds and went on to encourage other queen candidates after completing her reign.
After attending Connections Academy at Summerville High School, Mary took classes at Columbia College and was two months from graduating from the Sonora High Cosmetology School. She found her passion and was ready to fly.
Before leaving us far too soon, Mary told us she was at peace with her past, in love with her present and excited for her future. She was a happy and healthy young woman with strong faith and knew she was loved deeply.
Ray and Stephanie invite Mary's family and friends to join in celebrating Mary's full and colorful life from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse Grounds. Our profound thanks to all those who have reached out to us in many ways. In lieu of cards and flowers, please consider a donation to the Sonora Area Foundation, where a scholarship fund has been set up in Mary MacKenzie's name.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019