Mary Ruth Shanklin (Toy) passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 80 in Folsom, California. Mary was born on April 11, 1940 in Arkansas. She was the seventh of eight children. The Toy family moved to Lamont, California and Mary eventually ended up in Sonora where she was a resident for more than 40 years. She had two daughters and was married to Patrick Shanklin.







Mary's love for life and radiant smile were contagious to anyone she met. Her energy and sense of adventure gave her a life full of joy. Mary had a generous spirit and eagerly helped family and friends in need. She had a love for horses and spent years riding and caring for her equine companions. Mary enjoyed shopping and loved to get dressed up. She was a server at the Wagon Wheel, downtown Sonora and had many stories to tell about this time. Later, she retired from the post office.







Mary is survived by her sister Margaret Mabrey, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.







Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Shanklin, her brothers, Edward Toy and Jimmie Toy, her sisters, Anna Lou Toy, Juanita Rice, Betty Selbach, and Patricia Solis, and her daughters, Tyria Hamilton and Tonya Wanamaker.







Memorial services and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

