Maurice (Maury) Leal was born in Niles, Oct. 14, 1923, to Domingoes and Helen Leal. He attended Centerville Elementary school and Washington Union High school in Centerville. He enjoyed and played sports. On Dec. 6, 1942, he married his high school sweetheart, Alvena Homen, in Centerville. Maury worked for several dairies, Pacific State Steel Company and Kimber Farms. All in the small towns that now are part of the city of Fremont. After he and Alvena moved to Mi Wuk Village, he worked as a greens keeper at the Mi Wuk Golf course. Maury helped Alvena as she managed the Mi Wuk Motor Lodge for 12 years. They both enjoyed pet/house sitting from 1986 until her death in September 2019. Maury also cleaned yards in the Mi Wuk Village area.

Maury was a past member of the Alameda County Sheriff's Reserve and volunteer fireman for the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine fire district for 12 years. He continued to support the fire district auxiliary. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Elks of Sonora and the Sons in Retirement #136 in Sonora.

Maury is survived by his children Arleen Williams (Craig Ringler) and Randy (Sherri) Leal; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary or the Tuolumne County Humane Society.





