Melinda Christine Nikiforuk passed away on Oct. 17, 2019 after an eight-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer. She courageously fought all the way to the end. Her battle was nothing short of inspiration. She maintained a positive outlook on life throughout her battle. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Mindy was born in Glendale on Dec. 13, 1982, to her parents Bob and Dolly Nikiforuk. At the age of two, the family moved to Sonora. Mindy attended Curtis Creek Elementary and Sonora Union High School. Mindy was a server at a couple different, local eateries where she made numerous friends. She worked as a veterinary tech in the Central Valley and that's when she discovered she had a real soft spot for animals. She obtained her phlebotomist license and realized she enjoyed working in the medical field. She worked for several years at Adventist Health Sonora and Sierra Conservation Center.
Mindy was the type of person that could light up the room. She had an infectious smile that would brighten even the worst days. She had a way of making a person feel like they were the most important person in the world, and that's why she had so many friends. She would frequently bring home a new pet of some sort to care for and love. Mindy was not afraid to speak her mind and this was a trait most respected her for. Her sense of humor, though inappropriate at times, was able to get her and anyone else she knew through difficult times.
She is survived by her parents, Dolly and Donald Thomas, Bob Nikiforuk, her siblings Kevin Gardner, nephews Jack, Kyle, and Matt, niece Madison; Bobby and Christa Nikiforuk, niece Madelyn and nephew Robert; Lindsay and Kevin Adolphson, nephew Caoimhin, and niece Ellanora, and nephew Dominic Thomas, her Aunt Leslie (Bugs) and uncle Scott Hastings, many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends.
She was preceded in her death by her grandmother Laura Graham who she was very excited to see again and knew she would be waiting for her with open arms.
There will be a memorial service held at 1 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019 at Sierra Bible Church. Hawaiian attire is highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Animal Control (FOAC) to help their cause in caring for animals.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019