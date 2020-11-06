Longtime Sonora resident Melissa Patania died in a car accident on Oct. 26 at the age of 33.

Born in San Jose, Melissa lived in Sonora all of her life. Her last occupation was at Bear Creek Gas Station in Tuolumne. She loved camping, fishing, mudding 4x4, swimming, boating and all activities with her children. Their last outing together was to Santa Cruz beach. Halloween was her favorite holiday. Melissa was always willing to give even if she wasn't able. Her attitude and laughter was infectious.

Lisa leaves behind her children, Robert Slawinsky, Audrey Slawinsky, Nathan Shrader, Austin Shrader and Jordan Shrader, all of Sonora; her parents Robert Patania, of Sonora, and Robin Grove, of Coldsprings; her siblings, Joseph Patania and Jena George, of Sonora, and Michael Patania, of Scotts Valley; and her grandmother, Diane Warren, of San Jose. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe Patania, Bonnie Patania and Ernest Perry, and her aunt, Roberta Tevis.



