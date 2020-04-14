|
|
It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Mervin "Bud" Marshall on March 16, 2020 at Adventist Health in Sonora, three days short of his 98th birthday. He was born March 19, 1922 in Newark, California, to Joseph and Edith Marshall.
He was an accomplished athlete in baseball and football and enjoyed hunting, golfing and bowling. He enjoyed riding his blue golf cart around his new neighborhood, Belleview Oaks, waving and greeting his neighbors. He cherished his new friendships with Jud/Cher, Bill/Carla, James and his caregiver Barbara Bartel. He was a master carpenter and highly respected founder and successful business owner of Custom Craft Cabinets in Newark.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Martha and daughter Maureen. Forever loved and greatly missed by his children Paulie/Arlan and family, John/Dori and family, Jim/Linda and family, Wendy and family.
In memory of Dad, please perform a random act of kindness. Love is all we need.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020