Long time Calaveras County resident Michael Charles (Bunna) Carr passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Avalon Health Care in San Andreas. He was 85.
Born on Aug. 29, 1934 in Monroe, Michigan, Michael graduated from Monroe High School in 1953. He served in the Army from 1957-1961. In 1958 he met Sherry Ellyn at the New York Army Base and they were married the following year. After the service, Michael became a tool and die maker at Westinghouse where he worked in the submarine division until his retirement in 1994.
Michael was an excellent artist and loved wood carving. He excelled in many sports, golf being his favorite. He was a member of Sequoia Woods Golf Club and the Arnold Moose Lodge. He loved and spent much time outdoors.
Michael is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sherry Carr; son Michael Carr of Arnold; daughters Nancy Carr of Sonora and Bonnie Thygessen of San Andreas; grandsons Ryan Carr, Keith Madsen and granddaughter Jessica Thygessen; brothers Rich Carr and John Carr of Monroe, Michigan, and Mark Carr of South Carolina; sisters MaryAnn Calloway, Ruby and Debbie Carr of Monroe, Michigan,and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. March 5 at the Pinebrook Homeowners Association, 2108 Flanders Avenue in Arnold. Donations in Michael's honor can be made to the Calaveras Humane Society, 1209 Highway 49, Angels Camp, CA 95222.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020