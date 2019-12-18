|
|
The Comer family, West Point community and Tuolumne community are speechless at this time as we are forced to face the sudden loss of our beloved Michael Comer at the young age of 48.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11 in the midst of doing his passion - serving others, Michael suffered a sudden heart attack and went home to be with his Father. To know Michael was to love him. He just simply loved and served in a powerful way that left an impact on hearts.
He is survived by his mother and father Esther and Robert Comer, his brother Norman Comer and his three dynamic children Sarah Johnson (Corby), Scott Corby and Joshua Comer.
Two services will be held, the first at 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 21 at the Assembly of God in Tuolumne.
The second at 12 p.m. Sunday Dec. 22 in West Point after church services at the West Point Covenant Church.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019