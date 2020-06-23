Michael "Mike" G. Stocks was born in Sonora on Feb. 7, 1942 and passed away on June 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Valerie Reitz Stocks of Sonora, brother in-law Russell Reitz of Camarillo, sister in-law Audrey Stocks of Auburn, cousin Larry Fraguero of Oakdale and numerous nieces and nephews throughout California and Nevada. He is preceded in death by his father John Louis Stocks, mother Cecilia Evelyn Stocks, and brothers John Louis Stocks Jr. and James Henry Stocks.
Mike was employed by the California Department of Corrections for 30 years having retired in July of 2000. Working in prison industries Mike promoted to various sites within the state of California. Once retired they (Mike and Valerie) continued meeting with old friends and making many new friends while traveling the Pacific Northwest and throughout Canada most often in their RV; always stopping to play 18 holes at a beautiful golf course when close to a national park.
When not traveling Mike enjoyed remodeling their Sonora home but especially working on their beautiful home and property in Angels Camp, raising cattle and making their 30 acres a fun retreat for all their family and friends.
His gift of hospitality and friendship will be missed by everyone he met. Mike was loved by all.
Per Michael's request there will be private services only. Donations can be made in his honor to your favorite charity.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.