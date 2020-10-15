Michael James Rascon was born in San Francisco on April 19, 1952, to Samuel and Betty Lou Rascon. He was also cared for by his beloved grandmother, Blanche, who taught him to swim, write his name, and care for himself. As he got older, he did janitorial work and worked on a team feeding the homeless community. He briefly lived in Oregon and then moved to Sonora in 1999.
Michael was the heart of his family home; admired, respected, and loved by all who lived with him. He learned many skills there but taught his housemates even more; how to be kind, thoughtful, gentle, respectful, appreciative, and to approach life in a humorous and relaxed way. He was patient and loving, and always had a joke, a smile, or an encouraging word for others.
He made friends at Community Compass, and for many years he attended Thumbs Up!, spending many hours volunteering his time as a Happy Bagger at the ATCAA food bank, at the library for childrens' reading programs, and countless hours helping others. He had an incredible work ethic and never missed a day of work or an opportunity to complete a project or task. He enjoyed WWF wrestling, the music of Jim Nabors, and could recite the entire Laurel and Hardy "Who's On First" comedy routine.
Michael is survived by his father, Sam Rascon, of Mokelumne Hill; uncles Robert Rascon, of San Ramon, and Raymond Rascon, of San Mateo; and stepbrothers, Dustin Rascon, of Temecula, and Steven Rascon, of Oklahoma; and his Valley Oaks family in Sonora.
Michael was an honorable man, a great friend, a loving son, and he was respected by everyone privileged to know him. He will be greatly missed. He had a beautiful memorial farewell at San Andreas Memorial Chapel on Sept. 19, 2020, and any donations in remembrance can be made to https://www.ndss.org/donate.