Michael Laeng, 59, passed away in his daughter's house near Rapid City, South Dakota, on Jan. 20, 2020. His shortened life was the result of a battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Covina on Sept. 27, 1961. Mike was a proud father, brother, and son. He is survived by his parents Jim and Arlene Laeng of Jamestown; sisters Colleen Laeng and Julie Ogg of Tuolumne and Maureen Harrity of Oakdale; brothers Doug Sims of Crystal Falls, Robert Laeng of Tuolumne, and Pat Laeng of Big Oak Flat. Mike had two sons, Michael and Robert; two daughters, Michelle and Katherine; and two grandchildren, Leon and Talia. Mike's extended family consisted of cousins, nephews, and nieces throughout Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania.
Services were held for a small group of local family and friends in South Dakota on Jan. 23.
Anybody who knew Mike would agree that he was a handful. He was also a loyal friend who would do almost anything for almost anybody.
