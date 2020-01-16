|
Longtime Groveland resident, Michalene Jo Martin, passed away Dec. 26, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in Camas, Washington. She was 80 years old.
Classy, smart and beautiful inside and out, Michalene was an avid reader and enjoyed live theater, gardening, interior decorating, crossword puzzles, Wii bowling, HGTV and traveling as well as spending time with her family. She was a member of numerous clubs including Friends of the Groveland Library, Garden Club, Residents Club, Ladies Club and Bert's Bookies to name a few.
Michalene retired from the phone company, moved to Groveland, and built a beautiful home with her wonderful husband, Bill. She spent 30 years with Bill and the two of them always enjoyed visits with family and traveling together. Michalene was very involved in her community, made lots of friends, and volunteered for years before starting her second career as the librarian in Groveland. She retired from the library last year and then became a Museum Docent.
There are many things her family could say about their wife, mom and grandma, but the most important is how she loved them unconditionally, made everyone feel like the most important person in the world and supported their every dream. They miss her dearly.
Michalene is survived by her husband of 30 years, William O. Martin; children, Cindy (Mark) Butterworth, Heather Villagomez and Chuck (Joyce) Tierney; stepchildren, Joy (Richard) LeBaron, Jan (Dean) Payne Johnson and Lynn Seymour; grandchildren, TJ Ellis, Kimberly Palmer, Jennifer Perry, Joshua Villagomez, Zachary Villagomez, Trevor Tierney, Brett Kovac, John Payne, Jamie Payne, Jennifer Payne, Justine Hagen, Jordan Bagnoli, Taylor Seymour and Blake Seymour; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Gary Tierney, Pamela James and Sr. Patricia Tierney. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Tierney and her mother Jo Devendorf.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Cemetery Lane in Big Oak Flat, followed by a celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake Country Club, 12765 Mueller Dr. in Groveland. Inurnment in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery will be private.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020