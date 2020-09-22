Michele Marie Wandersee of Angels Camp, was born in Alameda, to Phillip and Mildred "Millie"Valenzuela. She was the first born of siblings Michael, Phillip, Robert and Cartina. Her father wasin the Navy which took their family many places in her early years before settling in Stockton,where she grew up. Michele graduated early from Stagg High School at the age of 16. She met aboy and at the age of 19, married Daniel Wandersee. They had two children; Hava and Daniel.With two littles underfoot, Michele managed to graduate with honors from Delta College's nursingprogram with an AA degree and began working as a Registered Nurse for St. Joseph's Hospital inStockton.In the mid 1980's, she and her family moved to Mi-Wuk Village, and Michele began working forTuolumne General Hospital in Sonora, where she worked as an emergency department nurse foralmost twenty years. She also taught as an adjunct professor in the Columbia College EMSprogram.Michele and Dan eventually divorced but continued to remain good friends throughout their lives.She was ready for an adventure and began traveling as a nurse which took her all over theUnited States. She particularly enjoyed one assignment in which she spent time with the Navajoon a reservation in New Mexico. Her travels eventually brought her to Brookings, Oregon whereshe settled and finished her nursing career at an infusion clinic before her retirement.Michele moved back to California two years ago to help her sister care for their mother before shepassed. This brought her closer to her eight grandchildren whom she adored; Daniel, Devun,Benjamin, Koi, Joziah, Joseph, Asa and Leron.She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert, niece, Monica and "was-band" Dan.She is survived by her children, Hava White (Aaron White), Danny Wandersee; sister, CartinaValenzuela (Andy Ramirez), brothers, Michael and Phillip Valenzuela, her grandchildren andnumerous nieces whom she loved dearly.She enjoyed gardening, reading and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Michele wasan exceptional nurse, mother, sister, auntie, daughter, Nana and friend. She loved with all of herheart and accepted all. This led to many other children often "adopting" her over the years assomeone they could turn to for support, guidance and love. Michele could find humor in anysituation because as a natural and trained caregiver, she felt laughter was the best healer of all.She will be deeply missed. Due to current gathering restrictions, the family plans for a privateservice; however a website has been created in her honor where we may all share memories,pictures, videos and stories. Please join us by visiting