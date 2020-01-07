|
Michelle (Shelley) Leeann Abbott of Sonora passed unexpectedly on Dec. 29 at the young age of 45. Born on Nov. 24, 1974, in Ceres to Anita Gail Diamond and Leverett Lee Smith. Shelley was one of the first graduates from Tioga High School in Groveland in 1993. She was a valued and loved longtime employee of the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department, where she made many treasured friends over the years.
She loved a good concert and time with her family at the beach. She had a heart for animals and was always willing to lend a hand or her time. One of her proudest accomplishments in life is her beautiful daughter, Jenna, where they shared a love of music together. They would spend hours singing and listening to all genres of music creating lasting memories.
Survived by Jenna Abbott (daughter), Rob Abbott (husband), Anita Dymond (mother), Rochelle Morales (sister), Sarah (Darwin) Hatfield (sister), Heather (Glenn) Graves (sister) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Road, Sonora.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for a donation to the F.O.A.C. (Friends of the Animal Community) in Sonora.
She will be greatly missed and never forgotten, living forever in our hearts.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020