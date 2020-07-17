1/1
Michelle White
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
Sonora resident and photographer Michelle White passed away on July 11 at the age of 52.
Born in West Covina, Michelle spent the past 25 years in Sonora. She loved photography, hiking and taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed. Michelle is survived by her husband of 29 years, Kevin White, her daughter Sarah White, and her sisters, Leann Thomas, Rebecca Klein and Rachel Brannon.
A viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 East Rose Street at Lyons Street in Sonora. Donations in Michelle's honor can be mailed to the White Family, P.O. Box 4343, Sonora, CA 95370.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home
225 Rose St
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-3131
