Mitchell "Mitch" Woods passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 25, at home in Sonora with his wife Trisha and daughter Theresa by his bedside, after a 17 month battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.
Mitch was born on March 25, 1951 in Hawthorne., a middle child with his twin sister and the only boy of four. After Hawthorne High, he graduated from Cal State University Long Beach with a B.S. in Biology/Chemistry and a Masters in Neuromuscular Physiology. He achieved his medical degree from the Nicholaus Copernicus Academy of Medicine in Kraków, Poland, behind the Iron Curtain during martial law. During graduate school he met the love of his life, Patricia Sowa, in the swimming pool. They married in 1986 in the Bay Area, where he became a medical researcher at the VA Medical Center in San Francisco. After their daughter Theresa was born, they moved to Tuolumne County, first to Groveland then to Sonora, to assist his recently widowed mother-in-law, Marcie Sowa. He continued to support his extended family through his hard work and labor for the family business, Woods Construction, which regularly required commuting to Los Angeles.
Mitch loved God, his family and his country. As a devout Catholic, he practiced his faith through regular church attendance and selflessly giving his time, talents, and labor helping others. In his younger years, Mitch enjoyed swimming, running at the beach, fencing, hiking, backpacking in the mountains, and serenading his wife by playing his guitar. His hobbies included astronomy and reading about theology, history, and scientific breakthroughs. Working alongside his daughter in their converted garage "Robotics Room," Mitch was instrumental in making the Summerville High School Robotics Club a reality in 2012. One of his biggest joys was in inspiring and encouraging youth to realize and follow their dreams.
Mitch is survived by his wife of 33 years, their daughter, his three sisters, their families and his in-law's families. He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt and uncle in Southern California.
The family wishes to thank all those who prayed and cared for Mitch, his wife, and their daughter with a special thanks for t.h.e parishes of St. Patrick's and All Saints. The vigil/rosary will be held Thursday Dec. 12 at 5pm at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. Mitch's Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019