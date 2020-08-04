1/1
Nancy Carlson
1963 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Carlson-
Breseman (Nancy Ann Kalender) announces her passing on July 28, 2020 at the age of 56. Nancy succumbed to glioblastoma surrounded by family at her log home tucked within the Stanislaus National Forest. After attending Reedley College and graduating from Fresno State University, Nancy became an incredibly talented elementary school teacher. District superintendents excitedly employed her because of her knack of connecting with students, her dedication to her profession, and the leadership she displayed on their campuses. Just a few examples include participating on numerous improvement committees, coaching participants in literary arts competitions and athletics, taking on the additional responsibility to present school talent shows, and giving knitting lessons on her own time. During her 30-year career, she predominantly taught sixth grade in the cities of Tulare, Atwater, Sonora, and Twain Harte CA.
Just before retiring in 2019, she experienced new-found satisfaction by co-teaching first grade at Twain Harte Elementary. Nancy's passion for kids' well-being was also evidenced by her volunteerism in the community as she co-founded and served as the sponsor for the Sonora-area, Alateen support group. And while much can be said about the countless lives she positively influenced over her lifetime, including several, former students who went on to become teachers themselves because of her, those closest to Nancy will remember her for her devotion to family and friends, her deep faith in God, her love for her pets, and her extrovert personality and exuberance for life.
Nancy's younger years fostered a love of sports and
competition. In fact, at the age of eleven, she became
the first girl to play Boys' Little League Baseball
in the City of Dinuba. She more than held her own.
She went on to become a three-sport letterperson at
Dinuba High, earning female athlete-of-the-year honors
in 1981.
Nancy was born in Dinuba, CA on August 13, 1963 to
Nick Kalender, Sr. and Sue Kalender. She is survived by
five sisters; Mary Kalender (Celaya), Jane Kalender (Woodcock), Linda Kalender (Hachigian), Nina Kalender (Jenkins) Brenda Kalender (McCormick) and three brothers; Danny Kalender, Nick Kalender, Jr., and Mark Kalender. She possessed a special love for her surviving nieces, Natalie Jenkins (Salinas); Melina McCormick (Preheim), and Alexa Hachigian (Livingstone). She was preceded in death by her brother Doyle "Butch" Ramsey.
Nancy is also survived by her husband, Jeffrey Breseman; her sons Daniel Carlson, Jr. and Alek Carlson; her stepdaughter, Stormi Breseman, stepson, Chandler Breseman; and three grandchildren, Daniel Carlson III, Cade Gomes, and Aryahlinn Rivera.
A viewing will be held at the Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba this Friday, August 7, from 5 pm to 8 pm. However, the family hopes to hold a celebration of life in this geographic area sometime in the future. The family humbly asks that any donations in memory of Nancy be made to the Sonora Adventist Health Foundation, 1000 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370 or the Nancy A. Kalender Memorial Scholarship
Fund, P.O. Box 1702, Twain Harte, CA 95383

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
Funeral services provided by
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 3, 2020
Dana Greer
Family
August 3, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
August 3, 2020
Christopher Clark
Classmate
August 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
August 1, 2020
I knew Nancy from Bellevue School in Atwater , California where we both taught . She had such a connection with everyone that came her way . Nancy was so alive and had so much energy! She was a beautiful caring lady. I have not seen Nancy since she left Bellevue School and began working for another district .... I’m truly shocked and saddened that Nancy is gone . RIP dear Nancy .
Chris Cook
Friend
August 1, 2020
Seema Saini
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dearest Nancy, my heart has been sad and empty for days now. You truly were more than just a friend. Full of life, love and joy. You lived life as you should and didn’t waste any time. You loved your family, and I’m going to miss us sharing our lives as we did. You taught me what true friendship looks like. Your are a brave, courageous soul. A women with such determination and drive, that rubbed off on me and all those who admired you and as you already know, you were loved by many. You will always be in my heart Nancy and when I close my eyes, I see you and everything you loved. You can go to sleep now because God’s awake. May you Rest In Peace dear friend.
Seema Saini
Friend
August 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
August 1, 2020
To my best friend that i got in good trouble. May your beautiful soul sing loudly in heaven.
Sharon Gapen
Friend
August 1, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
