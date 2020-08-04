It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Carlson-

Breseman (Nancy Ann Kalender) announces her passing on July 28, 2020 at the age of 56. Nancy succumbed to glioblastoma surrounded by family at her log home tucked within the Stanislaus National Forest. After attending Reedley College and graduating from Fresno State University, Nancy became an incredibly talented elementary school teacher. District superintendents excitedly employed her because of her knack of connecting with students, her dedication to her profession, and the leadership she displayed on their campuses. Just a few examples include participating on numerous improvement committees, coaching participants in literary arts competitions and athletics, taking on the additional responsibility to present school talent shows, and giving knitting lessons on her own time. During her 30-year career, she predominantly taught sixth grade in the cities of Tulare, Atwater, Sonora, and Twain Harte CA.

Just before retiring in 2019, she experienced new-found satisfaction by co-teaching first grade at Twain Harte Elementary. Nancy's passion for kids' well-being was also evidenced by her volunteerism in the community as she co-founded and served as the sponsor for the Sonora-area, Alateen support group. And while much can be said about the countless lives she positively influenced over her lifetime, including several, former students who went on to become teachers themselves because of her, those closest to Nancy will remember her for her devotion to family and friends, her deep faith in God, her love for her pets, and her extrovert personality and exuberance for life.

Nancy's younger years fostered a love of sports and

competition. In fact, at the age of eleven, she became

the first girl to play Boys' Little League Baseball

in the City of Dinuba. She more than held her own.

She went on to become a three-sport letterperson at

Dinuba High, earning female athlete-of-the-year honors

in 1981.

Nancy was born in Dinuba, CA on August 13, 1963 to

Nick Kalender, Sr. and Sue Kalender. She is survived by

five sisters; Mary Kalender (Celaya), Jane Kalender (Woodcock), Linda Kalender (Hachigian), Nina Kalender (Jenkins) Brenda Kalender (McCormick) and three brothers; Danny Kalender, Nick Kalender, Jr., and Mark Kalender. She possessed a special love for her surviving nieces, Natalie Jenkins (Salinas); Melina McCormick (Preheim), and Alexa Hachigian (Livingstone). She was preceded in death by her brother Doyle "Butch" Ramsey.

Nancy is also survived by her husband, Jeffrey Breseman; her sons Daniel Carlson, Jr. and Alek Carlson; her stepdaughter, Stormi Breseman, stepson, Chandler Breseman; and three grandchildren, Daniel Carlson III, Cade Gomes, and Aryahlinn Rivera.

A viewing will be held at the Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba this Friday, August 7, from 5 pm to 8 pm. However, the family hopes to hold a celebration of life in this geographic area sometime in the future. The family humbly asks that any donations in memory of Nancy be made to the Sonora Adventist Health Foundation, 1000 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370 or the Nancy A. Kalender Memorial Scholarship

Fund, P.O. Box 1702, Twain Harte, CA 95383



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store