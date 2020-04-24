|
|
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Nancy "Nan" Johnson passed away at the age of 81. She was born in Spencer, Iowa, on July 1, 1938, to David and Roberta Kintigh. She married Parker Johnson on Aug. 29, 1959, after meeting in Chicago and then dating for over two years.
Nan is survived by her husband Parker; their two children, David Johnson and Elizabeth Acker; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Jace, Noelle, Sean and Brennan. She is also survived by her two sisters Cathy Cargin and Dayle Schallau and their families.
Nan was a true lady and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a passionate cook and often seen in the kitchen making her guests feel welcome with her warm smile and infectious laugh. Upon her passing, many friends described Nan as "a very special lady," "a shining star of friendship wherever she went" and commented "we are all better for having known her."
Nan and Parker moved to Pine Mountain Lake in 1986 and were the owners and founders of PJ's Café in Groveland. She was involved in many groups and charities in the Pine Mountain Lake community for over 30 years. She was a charter member of the ROOFBB, a philanthropic organization.
Nan's ashes will be laid to rest in their family's plot in Cherokee, Iowa.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020