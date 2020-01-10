|
|
Nancy Ann Woodstock passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 19, 2019 at hospice in Bend, Oregon, attended by her daughters Jennifer Agnes and Kristen Kestly.
Nancy was born on Feb. 15, 1936, at Saint Raphael, New Haven, Connecticut, to Alice and Carl Woodstock of Clinton, Connecticut. She graduated from Morgan School in 1954 and then briefly attended the University of Connecticut where she met and married Frederick Theodore Petzold. She was a talented homemaker and raised her four children. After they left home she went back to college and earned her degree as a teacher. But she decided to work in the family business, the Old Lyme Pharmacy.
Nancy is survived by her four children, Kristen Kestly (Tuolumne, California), Frederick Theodore Petzold (Bend, Oregon), Jennifer Agnes (Bend, Oregon), and Sarah Gelvin (LaSalle, Michigan); her two much-missed brothers, Robert "Bob" Woodstock, Carl "Rod" Woodstock and his wife Jean predeceased her. Nancy is survived by her four children, her sister-in-law Roberta nee Soderstrom Woodstock and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020