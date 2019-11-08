|
Nani passed away at 93, at Avalon shortly after a stroke. She had moved to Sonora in 2012 from Hawaii where she had lived for 30 years. Most recently Skyline Place was her home.
Nani was a very social lady who loved people, and life. Throughout life she was always involved in philanthropic organizations, most recently, Sonora Emblem Club, Sonora Elks, and Aronos Research Club. Previously she was a member and officer of the Hawaii Emblem club for over 25 years.
Nani hated sitting still and was always sewing, crafting, or reading, and had painted many Hawaiian landscapes. She was extremely creative and talented, and decorating was her passion in both her home and for club events.
Nani is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Wagner, grandsons Ty Odom, Shaun Odom, and Eric Wagner, all of Sonora, and 5 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased in 2014 by her third husband of 18 years, Robert Paine, and two children, daughter, Nancy Dingwall, 1991 and son, Dan Dingwall, 2016.
Donations in her name to the Sonora Elks Lodge, Purple Pig Fund, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora CA.
Arrangements by Terzich and Wilson.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019