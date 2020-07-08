1/1
Norman Alma "Nick" Nickerson
1940 - 2020
Jamestown resident and retired AT&T telephone lineman Norman Alma "Nick" Nickerson passed away at his residence on June 24. He was 79.
Born in Malden, Massachusetts, Nick lived a very long and colorful life and touched many lives along the way. He fancied himself a writer and philosopher during his 30 years of retirement from AT&T. After settling in Sonora in 2007, he became known around town as "The Indian" with his long hair and tanned skin, of which he was very proud. He enjoyed socializing at the farmers markets and various music festivals around the county.
Nick is survived by his nieces Tina Lanter of Sonora, Leanne Wilson of Clearwater, Florida and Jackie Bearden of Sonora; nephews Paul Flint of Tokyo, Japan, Joey Nickerson of Williamsburg, Virginia, and James Nickerson of Newport News, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his siblings Claude Arthur Nickerson, Mary Elizabeth Nickerson and Larry Nickerson, and his parents George Alma Nickerson and Edith Mae Nickerson.
Only private family services will be held. Donations in Nick's honor can be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation: support.pkdcure.org .

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
