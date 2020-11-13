Sonora resident Norman "Paul" Hubbel passed away at Adventist Health Sonora surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Oakdale, Paul moved to Tuolumne County at the age of 14 and graduated from Summerville High School in 1968. He married Virginia Hubbel, nee Tate, on April 11, 1970, after meeting at Columbia College.

Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Hubbel; children Christopher Hubbel, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Elizabeth Jurkoic (and husband Nicholas), of Eureka; grandchildren Andrew Hubbel, Mack Hubbel and Coraline Hubbel, of Overland Park; brother Timothy Hubbel (and wife Kathie), of Modesto; step-brother Dennis Eckstein (and wife Laura Lee), of Vallejo; sister in-law Susan Shoemake, and brother-in-law, Timothy Moyle. He was preceded in death by Joseph "Norm" Hubbel (father), Wenona Eckstein (mother) and Robert "Bobby" Hubbel (brother).

Although Paul worked at other professions, he most enjoyed operating heavy equipment in the mining industry. For over 30 years he was employed by Calaveras Asbestos, Sonora Mining, and Blue Mountain Minerals. Paul enjoyed all outdoor activities such as boating, camping, and especially fishing. One of his greatest joys was to travel to new places with his entire family.

Paul was known for his generosity, handiness and ability to fix anything, sense of humor, and his love for amusement parks which was expressed as he ran from ride to ride. He loved having company over to the house to enjoy dinner and play games. Some of Paul's goals in life were to support his family and to make sure they knew how much they are loved, in which he was very successful.

After studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses, Paul was baptized on June 27, 1998, at the "God's Way of Life" convention in San Francisco. His baptism began his 22-year walk of faith with Jehovah God. Although suffering from a myriad of health issues later in life, Paul's faith and service to Jehovah never wavered. All who knew him, knew his love for and faith in Jehovah God.

A virtual memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, via Zoom: Meeting ID# 89111982567, Password: john5:28. For further information, please contact Elizabeth Jurkoic at (619) 549-3274.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store