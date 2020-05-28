Longtime Sonora resident Nuncy Joseph Patania passed away on May 21, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto. He was 93.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Nuncy spent the past 34 years in Sonora. He served in the United States Air Force during WWII where he was wounded and became a proud lifetime member of DVA. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, an active member of SIRS, Figli d' Italia, and was also very active with Interfaith.

Nuncy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gloria Ann Patania and his brother Joseph Patania, both of Sonora, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is entombed in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. A memorial mass and rosary will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church after Covid restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nuncy's name to St. Patrick's Church in Sonora or to Interfaith, also in Sonora.

