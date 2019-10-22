|
Former Superior Court County Clerk Pamela M. Turnes passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, at her home in Sonora. She was 72.
Pamela enjoyed being active in her church and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed hiking and going for walks in the high country. She was an avid reader and loved watching her favorite sports teams. Pamela also loved being with her grandchildren and being close to her family members.
Pamela is survived by two children, Paul and Darin Jarvis, both of Sonora, her brothers Dave Turnes of Windser, and Tim Turnes of Vacaville, and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Frankie Turnes, and father, Ray Turnes. Private services will be held at a later time.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019