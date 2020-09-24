Patricia "Grammy D" Dufur, a longtime resident of Sonora, passed away on Sept. 17 at the age of 79.

Patricia was the epitome of a strong woman. She shared her faith and love for Jesus with all who would listen and knew that she would spend eternity with him in heaven. She raised five boys on her own, teaching them the value of a strong work ethic coupled with the power of humor in life's most difficult times.

She was an amazing cook, especially when it came to desserts like her famous cheesecake and Mississippi Mud Pie! Although small in stature, she had the strength and determination to take on any challenge. In her later years she did something that we may never witness again. She mailed handwritten letters to politicians expressing her support (or sometimes her disappointment) with their actions. She received numerous replies from Presidents and members of Congress. Her infectious laugh and big hugs will be missed until such time as we meet her again in Heaven!

Patricia is survived by her children, Mark Dufur, Matt Durur, Thomas Kirk, Travis Kirk and Bob Kirk; her brother, Ron Fleming; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters Shirley, Nancy and Joyce, as well as her brother, Don.

A service for Patricia will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose St., in Sonora.



