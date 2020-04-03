|
Patricia Medeiros Raven, 87, was called into heaven on March 13, 2020. She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband Jim Raven, her sister Betty Ann (Medeiros) Lloyd, her niece Debbie Pezzini (John), her aunt Hilda Marie Perry and beloved cousins and wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Larry & Tilly Medeiros and her brother-in-law, Don Lloyd.
Pat, born in Koloa, Kauai in 1933, also lived in Kalihi and Honolulu, Oahu until moving to California in 1951. It is there she met and married Jim, her longtime husband of 65 years. Together they lived in their mountain paradise of Sonora for over 25 years.
She loved all things Hawaii, especially the plants, music and food, all of these she cherished from time growing up in Hawaii. Pat was also an avid animal lover and gardener. She will be missed by so many.
Her final resting place is Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Hughson. A private family service will be held followed by a celebration of life with a date to be determined.
Memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made to any animal shelter or your . Rest in everlasting aloha, until we meet again, aloha oe.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020