Paul Thomas Carroll, 70, of Sonora, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora.
Paul was born on July 2, 1949 in Methuen, Massachusetts to Francis (Bodger) and Frances (Fran) Carroll.
Paul was a well-respected contractor for 42 years, building in parts of Florida, Southern California, Groveland, Sonora and the Bay Area. He retired due to health reasons in 2015. Paul moved to La Grange and finally to Sonora, where he always wanted to spend his final days.
Paul was united in marriage to Ruth Johnson. Paul was a devoted husband and family man, who believed in family first and lived true to this belief.
He served in the United States Army, 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. It was with pride and conviction that he often told stories of the war to his children and grandchildren.
Paul loved his country and his president and supported them wholeheartedly.
Paul will be missed and loved by the many people he touched throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Francis (Bodger) and Frances Carroll.
Paul is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ruth (Johnson) Carroll of Sonora; daughter, Summer Lee Carroll of Modesto; his son, Brandon Paul Carroll of Sonora; his sister, Joyce Ferguson of Fair Oaks; his brother, William (Billy) Carroll and sister-in-law, Jackie of Salem, Massachusetts; seven brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by three grandsons and one granddaughter.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Heuton Memorial Chapel, Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020