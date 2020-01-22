|
Paul Charles "P.C." Holt, Jr. died Jan. 14, 2020 at his home in Groveland.
P.C. moved to Greeley Hill in 1968 with his family and has been a local ever since. He worked for Down to Earth Construction for many years and then went into business for himself forming Paul Holt's Construction.
P.C. loved boating on the lake, joking with friends, family and anybody that was gullible, ie. all of us. P.C. touched the lives of many. His memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you, P.C., and will miss you.
P.C. is survived by his companion of 29 years, Vicki Collins; daughter Rae Anne; father, Paul Charles Holt Sr.; siblings, Steve Holt, Teresa Holt, and Jenny Beckett; nieces and nephews, Clayton Holt, Trisha Perlea, Kara Williams, Amanda Starkey, Dylan Starkey and Allison Holt. P.C. was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Holt and his nephew Clinton Holt.
A service for P.C. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 25 at Evangelical Free Church, 19172 Ferretti Road in Groveland. Donations in his honor can be made to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020