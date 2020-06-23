Paulette M. Medill-Njirich
1942 - 2020
Paulette passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 with her devoted husband Gary at her side.
Paulette was born at the Mother Lode Hospital in Jamestown on Oct. 17, 1942 to Al and Mary Medill, founders of the original Rancho Café in Sonora. Paulette attended grammar school in Soulsbyville and graduated from Sonora High.
In 1972 Paulette married her high school sweetheart, Gary R. Njirich and had four children between them. Paulette owned a small dress shop in Manteca called AM PM Fashions and was involved with Soroptimist International as well as the Manteca Chamber of Commerce. She and Gary also had a love for the restaurant business. They moved to Libby, Montana, and opened the Libby Café. Paulette had a passion for baking, which led to a byproduct of the restaurant, Montana Muffins. After 23 years of restaurant business, Paulette and Gary closed and retired in 2017 with plans to relocate back to California. Not long after, Paulette was unexpectedly diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease and fought a hard battle for a year and a half.
Paulette was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Montgomery-Clements. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary R. Njirich of Pine Grove, California. Daughters; Lisa Njirich-Robertson of Valley Springs, Theresa Njirich-Ruiz of Pine Grove, son; David Montgomery of Danville, and many grand and great grandchildren.
Final arrangements will be handled by the Neptune Society of Northern California per Paulette's wishes.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
