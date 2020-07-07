Pauline L. Balthrop, 77, a resident of Sonora, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora.

Pauline Louella Balthrop was born on March 19, 1943 in Socorro, New Mexico. She later moved to San Jose and resided there for 40 years. During that time, she owned and operated the Foxworthy Lounge/The Fox's Den for 23 years. In 2002, Pauline moved to Tuolumne County and worked at Walmart for 17 years.

Pauline was loved by all. Her bright, sassy spirit touched the hearts of many. She was always smiling and filled with joy. She had a loving, kind heart and donated every month to various charities. Those who knew Pauline will forever cherish her memory.

Among her special interests, Pauline enjoyed gardening, watching old western movies and reading. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.

Pauline is survived by her two sons, William Balthrop and Terry Balthrop; her daughter in law, Cathryn Balthrop; her grandchildren, Shannon Balthrop, Jennifer Schreder, Elizabeth Balthrop and Sarah Balthrop; her great grandchildren, Lillie Schreder, Mackenzie Crocker, Andre Balthrop, Violet Schreder and Gabby Rios.

Nana, you are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation and Burial Service.



