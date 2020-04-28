|
Perry Theodore Hufford of Sonora passed away on April 14, 2020. Perry was born July 9, 1931 in Goleta, California; he was 88 years old at his passing.
In 1954 Perry married Ann Parker in San Dimas. They were married 65 years. Perry served his country in the Marines during the Korean War. He worked as a general contractor in Santa Barbara and Goleta. In 1983, Hufford Construction was recognized by the City of Santa Barbara for his "outstanding contribution for furthering the enhancement of Santa Barbara's beauty."
When Perry wasn't busy building homes, he spent time with his family camping, boating and traveling. Perry could also be found in the stands of sporting events watching his son and daughter.
In 1988, Perry retired and moved to Sonora. After moving to Sonora, he was an avid golfer who called Mountain Springs his home course. Perry is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Nancy Hufford of Red Bluff, and son Alan Hufford of Sonora. He had two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of the personnel from Sierra Care Center unit 7 for their wonderful care of Perry while he was there.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020