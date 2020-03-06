|
|
Longtime Columbia resident Peter Christian Brandt left this world on March 2, 2020.
Peter was born in San Rafael to Herman C. Brandt and Genevieve F. Anfibolo on April 4, 1949.
He is survived by brother Mike and sisters Vicki, Kathy and Sonia; his only daughter, Shannon Ferreira; son-in-law Shad Ferreira; Sherry Tam; granddaughter Melissa Hanson; grandson Gregory Hanson; grandson-in-law Kyle Therrien; great-grandchildren Kailia Dragon Therrien and Kainoa Brandt Therrien.
Pete came to Tuolumne County in the 70s and made his presence known as an amazing father, friend and "uncle" to all.. A professional tree climber, logger, biker, best friend and hitchhiking extraordinaire, Pete's mellow demeanor and lighthearted spirit carry on through all who knew and cherished him.
Pete was not only an employee of the Jack Douglass Saloon but also heavily involved in Columbia and the historic preservation of the state park. He greased the flagpole for the kids every 4th of July as well as painstakingly hung bunting all over town for seasonal festivities. From mud wrestling Mike Kenne at the Charlie for charity to picking up cigarette butts daily so there wasn't litter on the ground, Pete truly was the spirit of Columbia. His favorite song "Born Under a Wandering Star" leaves us all shining under his.
A celebration of life for Peter will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the What Cheer Saloon & City Hotel in Columbia State Park.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020