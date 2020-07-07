Peter "Pete" Salvatore DiSalvo, 72, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020.

Peter was born on April 5, 1948 in San Francisco to Asunta and Peter DiSalvo. He grew up in San Francisco with his mother Asunta, his stepfather Frank Montero, and his brother David. On Sept. 9, 1967, Peter married Bonnie Brady and, from that day on, Peter and Bonnie were one. In 1970, Peter and Bonnie moved to Santa Cruz, where they raised their children Michael and Teresa.

Peter was a godly man. He loved people and never met a soul he did not like. Peter could walk into a restaurant of strangers and within 10 minutes be engaged in conversations with folks so openly and earnestly you would think he had run into old friends. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. Peter was a truly good person, living his life with unmistakable joy and gratitude.

From his Thursday coffee group to his Hot Rods on the Beach buddies, Peter was a good friend to many. A greaser with an enthusiasm for 1950s cars, especially Chevys, Peter was a 50s boy through and through. He was always working on a car, usually a Chevy. Peter wore many hats throughout his life, but his favorite hat might well have been his Santa hat, which he wore every Christmas Eve. If ever a man embodied the spirit of Christmas, it was Peter.

Peter loved his family. He is survived by his true love and wife of 53 years, Bonnie DiSalvo; his son Michael DiSalvo and daughter-in-law Cindy; his daughter Teresa Corigliano and son-in-law Chris; his brother David Montero and sister-in-law Judy; his sisters Mary Miller and Erin DiSalvo; his grandchildren Ryan, Kylie, Ashley, and Anthony; and his many nieces and nephews. Peter is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate that he is at peace with his creator.

Peter's celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Brady ranch in Sonora, with a reception to follow. Lead Pastor Craig Andrews of Christian Heights Church, of which Peter was a member, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Peter's life.

Donations in Peter's name may be sent for mission funds to Christian Heights Church at 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, CA, 95370 or to His To Offer International, Africa Missions, 18345 Lime Kiln Rd, Sonora, CA 95370. Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.





