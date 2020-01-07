|
|
Phyllis Jean Reid Neihaus, of El Sobrante, after a long fight with Parkinson's has received her rest.
Jean was born to Phyllis Martin Reid at home at Ralph's Station, delivered by her father, Dr. Eugene Hamer Reid. She was raised on the family ranch and attended local elementary schools and high school in Sonora. Jean received her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and her elementary teaching credential from San Francisco State. She worked for many years as a teacher at Shannon Elementary School in Pinole.
Jean was beloved and remembered as a sister, a mother, a teacher and friend. She loved the home where she grew up and enjoyed spending time there where she could visit her family. As a mother she was remembered for her love, her kindness and raising her son mostly by herself.
Jean was a dedicated teacher working for decades with first- and second-graders at Shannon. She was the union representative at her school and active in the retired teachers association. She was an active member of The Flat Earth Society, the Sierra Club and in all aspects of her teaching profession. She was loved by all who knew her for her kindness and gentleness of spirit.
Jean is survived by her son, Clayton Niehaus, and his wife ,Michelle; her brother, Don Reid, and his wife, Carol; her niece, Sharon Reid, and her loyal caregiver, Aura Ardesher. Services will be held at a date to be announced at a later time. For additional information, please call or text
(352) 346-5038.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020