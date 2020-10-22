Phyllis M. Reynolds, age 99, passed away peacefully after a four-week illness at Avalon Care in San Andreas.
She was born in San Francisco and lived in California all her life. She was living in Sonora and San Andreas for the last 30 years. Her dream after retirement was to live near Yosemite Park in Sonora in what she called "God's Country," that area she so enjoyed. Phyllis was a deaconess and active member of the Seventh-day Adventist church, helping with fellowship and potluck gatherings.
Preceded in death by husband Vernon Reynolds, a WWII Army veteran, in 2014; and by first husband, Jack T. Shumaker, WWII Navy veteran, in 2001.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survived by daughters Linda Crawford, Elizabeth Slatter and Cathryn Lake; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Internment at Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, California, on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sonora Cat Rescue (Sonoracatrescue.net
), (209) 288-9185.