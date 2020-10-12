Kind, loving, patient, meticulous, tender-hearted, gracious, such an eye for detail. A real lady! Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend.

Phyllis was dearly loved.

Born in Farmington, Maine, Phyllis was married to Robert Lyon, for 32 years and the late Charles Teague for 30 years. She drove a school bus for Antioch Unified School district 15 years before retiring.

With map in hand, Phyllis explored much of the world throughout her life. With Charlie, she toured the United States and Europe. She and Bob also toured the United States, parts of Canada, Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, the Caribbean, and the Orient. On a trip back East, she found her half-siblings with whom she maintained lasting relationships.

Phyllis was crowned Sesquicentennial Queen by the Governor of Maine. In school, she was a majorette and excelled in home economics. She loved ice skating, camping, boating, water skiing, riding motorcycles and dancing. She shared a love of football with her son, Brian, and watched football and NASCAR each Sunday. All who knew her could attest to her love of sweets; ice cream, cake, and everything in between including real maple syrup! Family picnics, holiday gatherings, clubhouse activities and Wednesdays at the casino were simple pleasures she enjoyed.

From morning till night, Phyllis meticulously kept things in their place. Her family and close friends marveled at how she could recall dates, daysand details. She was always well put together.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gladys McQuarrie, first husband, Charles Teague, sister, Adrienne Cowan, and son, Jeff Teague.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Robert Lyons; son, Brian Teague (Ramona); stepchildren Leslie Rice (Troy), Jeff Lyons (Monica), Denise Artzer (Bob); grandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Travis and Karli; step-grandchildren Yolanda, Sergio, Erica, Erin, Dennis, Melissa, Stephanie, Sarai, Melissa, Andrea, Dylan and Ryan; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in law, Ken Cowan (Betty); sister-in law, Sharon DeJesus (Ernie); half-siblings; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private interment at Union Cemetery in Brentwood is planned. A celebration of life in Sonora is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Grief Share at Sierra Bible Church, Attn: Deb Martinelli, 15171 Tuolumne Road, Sonora, CA 95370. Please earmark contributions: Grief Share in memory of Phyllis Lyons.



